Jackson Mahomes relates to Kendall Jenner's take on 'frustrating' public opinion vs reality

Jackson Mahomes has been at the center of social media for all the wrong reasons. Starting from small controversies and viral videos, Patrick Mahomes' brother has been trolled by fans since the Kansas City Chiefs QB started gaining popularity.

With this year's sexual battery charges and arrest, Jackson has been at the receiving end of endless criticism. Fans have accused him of living off of his brother while subsequently ruining the QB and his team's image.

While taking some time away from social media, Jackson has recently resumed activity as the 2023 season began. In doing so, the young TikTok star has been calling out his haters.

In a recent Instagram story, Jackson Mahomes shared a video of Kendell Jenner. The model, speaking to Jay Shetty, got candid of public opinion on her, and how that is different from her reality.

Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes' official Instagram (@jacksonmahomes)

Speaking to Shetty, Kendall said:

"So many people think they have you figured out when they don't even know the half of it. You get frustrated. Sometimes it could feel really unfair. You could be reading something that someone is saying about you or hearing something that someone saying about you and being like, that is so unfair, cause that's not who I am."

Jenner seemed to find solace in knowing herself, along with how people close to her perceive her. In the end, questioning everyone's opinion, Kendall Jenner added:

"Everything else is just noise."

Jackson, accused of sexual assault by a KC restaurant owner, will have his preliminary hearing about the case in January.

Jackson Mahomes and sister-in-law Brittany have bonded over constant hate sent their way

Along with Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has also become a focal point for fans' criticism. The trolling has continued for years, with Brittany (and Jackson) calling out people during interviews and on social media.

During an interview with Vitality, Brittany revealed how hate has only made them bond with each other:

"I will say that Patrick has been a huge help in this aspect and his brother Jackson deals with it on a whole other level too. So just him and I being able to get close and bond for this thing like, you know, me and him talk about it everyday, like who cares what that person says."

Though Jackson has yet to address his arrest and the case directly, the Mahomes family has supported Jackson. This includes mother Randi, who has remained vocal about the hate their family receives.

Having said that, Jackson has gained a following of his own. He has over 1.1 million followers on TikTok and over 250,000 followers on Instagram.