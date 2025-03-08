"Jackson Powers-Johnson szn baby": Raiders fans react as team plan to release starting center Andre James

Las Vegas Raiders fans shared their reactions to the news of Andre James' impending release. The Silver and Black will part ways with the starting center a year after they gave him a three-year, $24 million contract.

The new Raiders management is making moves to ensure the team is able to compete at the highest level the next NFL season. Insider Tom Pelissero reported the news on Friday.

Plenty of fans reacted to the news, with the majority praising Jackson Powers-Johnson for overtaking James during his rookie season.

"JPJ szn baby," one fan said.

"Assuming this means Parham or JPJ will now play center. Not bad," another fan said.

"Dude stinks , cant block anyone and gets pushed back into the qb every play .. to whatever teams that signs him good luck , JPJ was 100 times better as a rookie when james went down," another fan said.

Andre James' performance in the 2024 season was a focal point for fans, who pointed out his shortcomings when going against opponents to protect the quarterback.

"Uhh, he's not the starter. He lost his job to Jackson Powers-Johnson. Do better," one fan said.

"Took way too long- watching him get tossed around for years now," another fan said.

"He would’ve been decent as a back up, but overpaid now," another fan said.

Exploring reasons for Andre James' release by Raiders

After signing a three-year, $24 million deal in 2024, Andre James entered the season with high expectations. However, his performance was subpar compared to his salary and the rise of Jackson Powers-Johnson contributed to his fall from grace with the Raiders' management.

More than that, James was injured, which opened the door for JPJ to take over and become a more reliable center. The Raiders saved $1.49 million in cap room with this move, meaning this could be a pure football decision instead of a financial one.

Additionally, quarterback Gardner Minshew is expected to be cut on Wednesday when the league year begins, saving another $3 million for the Raiders.

After signing as an undrafted free agent, Andre James became the team's starting center in 2021, replacing Rodney Hudson. He played 89 games with the Raiders, recording only three holding penalties.

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era with Pete Carroll as head coach and the front office, led by Tom Brady, wants to build the best possible squad.

