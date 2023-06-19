Jaguars? Dolphins? Lions? Fans spawn debate on which underdog is closer to a Super Bowl appearance

The 2023 NFL season is still close to three months away. However, that hasn't stopped fans from rating their team's chances of winning the Super Bowl.

On a Reddit post titled 'Which team, in your opinion, is closer to a Super Bowl appearance than most people think?', fans vehemently debated which teams could potentially go all the way in 2023.

The original poster claimed defending champions Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to repeat as champions, but also argued that the Miami Dolphins are closer than most people believe, writing:

"I believe the Dolphins are really close. Their offensive weapons are excellent and if they can add Cook to that team, they’ll be even scarier. Sure, Tua’s health is a big “if” in regards to the team’s success, but I think another key component is their defense."

Redditors earmark Dolphins, Jaguars, and Lions as Super Bowl dark horses

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff and Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The original poster further stated that the addition of veteran coach Vic Fangio as the defensive coordinator and superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey will elevate the unit to new heights:

"They made big moves by acquiring Jalen Ramsey and Vic Fangio this offseason and they got Bradley Chubb in the middle of the previous season as well.mhe thing is, that their defense was very talented last year too, but they couldn’t translate that talent to good production, as they were 24th in defensive EPA per play and were also terrible against the pass."

They added:

"I believe they can be better, just because Fangio is a great defensive mind, who can utilise this team’s talent."

One fan argued that the Jacksonville Jaguars, who ended their five-year wait for a playoff appearance earlier this year, can go all the way with Trevor Lawerence under center, writing:

"Lawrence the second half of last season with Douggy P and a wide open playbook, plus adding a former 1,400 yard WR still in his prime. They're primed to rip the league a new a*****e, probably as early as next year."

A few fans agreed with the assessment, claiming the Jaguars could be the #1 seed in the AFC due to the lack of competitive teams in their division (AFC South).

Some made arguments for other teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions:

The Lions and Dolphins are on ESPN's list of top ten early Super Bowl contenders. However, they only feature at #7 and #10, respectively. The Eagles and Chiefs lead the way, with the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills below them.

It's difficult to predict which teams will find the right personnel and chemistry to win the Super Bowl close to three months before the season commences. However, that hasn't deterred fans from making their picks.

