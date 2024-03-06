The NFL world is brutal, and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi just found that out.

With the Scouting Combine now done and dusted, NFL teams like the Jaguars are begging to make roster moves as we head toward free agency. That means franchise tags, contract extensions and the inevitable cutting of players.

Fatukasi was released after two seasons with the Jaguars, but perhaps what makes this sting even more is that he was released on his birthday.

Fans were infuriated with the move, with one calling Jacksonville a poverty franchise over the move on X.

"We are truly a poverty franchise," the fan tweeted.

Other fans tweeted their thoughts as the Jacksonville social media team posted a happy birthday message for Fatukasi the day he was released.

In his 16 regular season games with Jacksonville, Fatukasi recorded two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. He only played 40% of the defensive snaps and is now looking for employment like many other players.

What can we expect from the Jaguars in 2024?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville finished second in the AFC South with a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs as the franchise took a step backward in 2023.

The Jaguars are 8-3 after a superb win over the Houston Texans in Week 12. They then lost five of their last six games to miss the postseason. Many thought Trevor Lawrence and Co. had enough firepower to make the playoffs.

In 2024, many expect Jacksonville to be in the playoffs come January. They are the only team to challenge C.J. Stroud and the Texans for the division title.

The Jaguars made the playoffs in 2022 with a 9-8 record, winning their first playoff game 31-30 against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, they narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-20.

With Lawrence having another year in the system, many hope Jacksonville will bounce back this season and qualify for the 2024 playoffs.