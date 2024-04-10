Big news came out of Jacksonville this morning when the Jaguars and linebacker Josh Allen agreed on a new five-year extension. The deal is worth $150 million and includes $88 million guaranteed, which makes him the third highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. Only Nick Bosa and Chris Jones are paid more on a yearly basis.

This comes after the Jaguars used the franchise tag on Allen this off-season. Allen had a career year for the Jags last season, setting a career-high in sacks in a single season with 17.5 while breaking the Jaguars' single-season franchise record.

Upon becoming the third-highest defensive player in the NFL, fans pointed out how big and league-changing Allen's deal is. Some think it will line up other DEs/LBs such as Maxx Crosby and Micah Parsons to get bigger contracts. Others pointed out how it's become a successful trend to tag a player to reach a long-term deal with them.

"This is a very big deal… lots of cash," one fan said.

"Micah’s price continues to increase. Gotta love that active front office in Dallas!!" one fan wrote.

"Franchise tags being used to buy negotiation time this off-season. Only 2 more tags outstanding, let's hope to see both of them turn into deals," said one fan.

While some fans pointed out how massive the contract was for Allen, others pointed out how he deserved it. Some said that after the season he had last year, he's one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and he's a staple to the Jaguars' defense.

Many think the contract wasn't an overpay, and fans expressed that Allen deserved his extension.

"He deserves it. Good to see a team keeping their own," one fan wrote.

"He deserves it. He was stayed with us even on our lowest point and he balled out really well last year," another fan wrote.

"That’s a bag for Josh Allen, and well deserved. One of the best pass rushers in the league," one fan said.

The Jaguars have signed DL Arik Armstead, CB Ronald Darby, S Darnell Savage, WR Gabe Davis, OL Mitch Morse, WR/return specialist Devin Duvernay, and have now retained Josh Allen.

With Josh Allen extended by Jaguars, 7 of 9 franchise-tagged players have agreed new deals this off-season

This is the third off-season in a row that the Jacksonville Jaguars have successfully reached a long-term deal with a player they franchise-tagged. They tagged TE Evan Engram and OL Cam Robinson in the last two seasons and eventually agreed to long-term deals with both.

This off-season, nine players were franchise-tagged across the league. Of the nine, seven have agreed to long-term deals with their teams.

Only WR Tee Higgins and S Antoine Winfield Jr. haven't reached long-term deals.

As the days get close to training camp and the start of the season, it's more concerning each day that goes by that a deal doesn't get done with those players and their respective teams.

The Jags don't have to worry about that now that Allen is locked up for the long term.