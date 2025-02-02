Jaguars HC Liam Coen to land 12-TD star college TE to aid Trevor Lawrence, per latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off a new era in the 2025 NFL season after hiring first-time coach Liam Coen during the offseason. He previously spent time as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his success earned him a shot at being a head coach for the first time in his career.

Following an extremely disappointing 2024 season, the Jaguars will need to make some improvements this year, and this theoretically started with hiring Coen. They can now turn their attention towards the 2025 NFL draft, where they can upgrade their roster and find a building block for the future of their franchise.

Defense is one of the main reasons why the Jaguars failed to meet their expectations last season, as well as an injury to quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Many around the NFL believe they will target defensive help with their fifth-overall pick in the first round, but draft analyst Eric Edholm is apparently not one of them. He instead predicts that they will get Lawrence another weapon to work with.

Edholm selected Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren for the Jaguars when they are on the clock for pick seven this year in his most recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

This would theoretically give the team a dynamic duo of young playmakers for Trevor Lawrence in Liam Coen's new offense for many years to come. Jacksonville seemingly hit a home run on LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. last year, so another pass catcher would be an interesting approach.

Coen is an offensive coach who came from the Buccaneers, who had plenty of reliable weapons in their offense. He may try to duplicate that strategy with the Jaguars, and Warren is a solid option to potentially do so. He is coming off a massive 2024 college football season with 104 receptions for 1,451 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns, so he could be a game-changer.

Liam Coen could be seeking insurance for Evan Engram with Jaguars

Jaguars introduce Liam Coen

Evan Engram has been serving as the starting tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars since 2022 and has found success working with Trevor Lawrence in their offense. He totaled 187 receptions for 1,729 yards and eight touchdowns across his first two years with the team before missing eight games with an injury last season.

Now 30 and coming off of another injury, it's reasonable to believe that Engram could be on the decline. He is also entering the final year of his contract ahead of the 2025 NFL season, so his future in Jacksonville could be in jeopardy. It would make sense for Liam Coen to target Tyler Warren as a replacement, especially if the prospect can live up to his elite NFL potential.

