"Jaguars need to be banned from signing receivers": Jacksonville's $39,000,000 Gabe Davis move fails to impress fans

Gabe Davis has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver has found a new home in the AFC South, as the Jaguars continue to surround Trevor Lawrence with talented players.

Davis' contract with the Jaguars could be worth up to $50 million with incentives, and fans on social media were unimpressed with the decision to pay him this much money. They believe the Jaguars overpaid Davis as the 24-year-old wide receiver has been a little bit inconsistent throughout his career.

Here's how people on social media reacted to it:

Davis has the potential to win a game single-handedly for his team, but on most occasions, he doesn't impact the game that much. As a result, many have doubts about him earning close to $13 million annually.

It will be interesting to see how Doug Pederson will use him in Jacksonville, as the game plan in Buffalo was usually based around Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs for the most part before Joe Brady replaced Ken Dorsey.

Gabe Davis could be Calvin Ridley's replacement for Jaguars

Gabe Davis and Josh Allen: Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars could lose Calvin Ridley in free agency. Gabe Davis is likely their replacement for Ridley, but the franchise might need to add some more players via draft or free agency to contend for the Super Bowl.

Last season Davis had 45 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns on 81 targets in 17 games. He averaged 16.6 yards per reception and 43.9 receiving yards per game on an average of 4.7 targets per game.

In comparison, Ridley had 76 catches for 1,016 yards and scored eight touchdowns on 136 targets in 17 games last season. There is no doubt that Ridley is a more versatile receiver than Davis, but the latter provides extra explosiveness that could help Lawrence.

The Jaguars finished last season with a record of 9-8 and missed the playoffs. Injury to Lawrence derailed their season, but they recently traded for Mac Jones as well to provide extra depth to their roster.