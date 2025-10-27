Jahmyr Gibbs and GF Nicole Anderson turn heads at Pistons-Celtics game as Lions RB enjoys bye week

Jahmyr Gibbs had a good time watching a basketball game with his girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, over the weekend. The Detroit Lions running back is enjoying a bye week, and on Sunday, he was spotted with his girlfriend watching a Detroit Pistons game.A fan page named Woodward Sports Network shared a video of them on its X (formerly Twitter) account, in which the NFL star waved to the camera while his girlfriend sat by his side, smiling. He opted to wear a white hoodie and black cap, while Anderson wore a black outfit for the outing.Check the video below:The Detroit Pistons played against the Boston Celtics over the weekend. They got the 119-113 win at home to improve to 2-1.Meanwhile, Detroit Lions players are having their bye week after their phenomenal outing in Week 7 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jahmyr Gibbs shone in the game, making a 78-yard touchdown run before halftime en route to 218 total yards. Anderson cheered for her boyfriend by sharing a story on her Instagram account.She attended the Week 7 game and made headlines for her stunning all-black outfit. She wore a black crop top with “Gibbs” printed on it and layered it with a black jacket featuring sparkling blue prints. She styled her look by straightening her hair, wearing specs, and carrying a blue purse.Jahmyr Gibbs’s girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, shares glimpses of New York outingBefore attending the Celtics vs. Pistons basketball game earlier this week, Nicole Anderson was in New York and offered glimpses of her two-day outing on her Instagram account. She posted a series of pictures and videos on Saturday with a three-word caption.&quot;48hrs in NYC,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJahmyr Gibbs’s girlfriend attended a True Religion event in New York during her outing and shared a short video on the third slide of the post. She was joined by New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, for the event.In the first slide of the post, Anderson showed off her outfit. She wore a black T-shirt, layered with a jacket, and paired it with denim pants. She styled her hair in a high ponytail. In the second slide of the post, she shared a picture of herself from a basketball court.Meanwhile, after this bye week, Jahmyr Gibbs and Co. will next return to play against the Minnesota Vikings. The team has won five games so far this season.