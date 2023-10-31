Jahmyr Gibbs had a standout game in primetime on Monday night in the Detroit Lions' win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Late in the third quarter, the Lions running back helped extend his team's lead with a touchdown, that has everyone talking.

Gibbs ran out of the end zone and proceeded to leap into the stands. However, he had some help from an eager fan. A female fan in the front row lent a hand to Gibbs and pulled him over the railing. The Lions running back then celebrated with the fans before climbing back down to the field.

People on social media were shocked by the fan's ability to pull Jahmyr Gibbs into the stands. He didn't seem to mind being pulled up to the fan's seat and enjoy the celebration with the other Lions fans.

Below are some of the comments about Gibbs touchdown celebration on social media:

Lions fans react to celebrating with Jahmyr Gibbs

The "Lion Leap" may not be as well-known as the "Lambeau Leap" but it sure received a lot of attention on Monday night. The rookie running back had a breakout performance against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown along with five receptions for 37 receiving yards. So, what better way to celebrate than with the loyal fan base?

Just minutes after his leap into the stands at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions fans, Katie and Scott, who helped Gibbs into the stands saw a replay of what transpired. Posted to the official X account of the Lions, the fans gave a breakdown of how they felt.

"I want a touchdown here every single game." - Katie

Jahmyr Gibbs stats in 2023

The Detroit Lions drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions had high expectations for the rookie to add another weapon to their offense.

His progress through the first two months of this season has been slow. Before Monday night's game, he didn't have more than 17 attempts or more than 80 rushing yards.

Gibbs has played in six games this season, three of those he started. He has rushed for a total of 399 yards and two touchdowns, while having 28 receptions for 165 receiving yards.