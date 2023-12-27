As far as NFL suspensions go, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander's is perhaps one of the most puzzling ones we have come across.

News broke today that the Packers were suspending Alexander for one game due to "conduct detrimental to the team."

The cornerback was suspended as he went out for the coin toss against the Carolina Panthers when he wasn't a captain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans aren't exactly thrilled with the news that Alexander has been suspended.

Fans react to Jaire Alexander's suspension

Getting suspended for going to the coin toss when you aren't a team captain is certainly odd, but considering that the Packers are still in the playoff hunt (albeit a fair way back), surely the Packers could have done with Jaire Alexander's talents.

One of the fans thinks Alexander's suspension is stupid.

"This is so stupid."

Expand Tweet

Other fans gave their thoughts on the unique suspension.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans aren't thrilled with the news that Green Bay's star corner will not be on the field against the Minnesota Vikings.

Packers to face Vikings without Jaire Alexander

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

The Packers are still fighting for a playoff spot despite being the No. 9 seed behind the Vikings, making this Week 17 clash all the more important to win.

But the Packers will be without Alexander, whose job is usually to try and curtail Justin Jefferson's influence on the game, so many wonder who will be charged with trying to stop him.

The Packers' season has had its ups and downs and with the team sitting at 7-8 on the season, they would have to win both of their remaining games and then rely on help elsewhere (Rams and Seahawks to both lose out) for them to even be a chance at making the playoffs.

So it seemed like a tall order already, but now, to be without Jaire Alexander, the defense is going to have to step up in the biggest way in Minnesota.