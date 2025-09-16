Last Thursday, Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane Rose, shared a sneak peek from a golf day outing with Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder. Sarah shared a video on Instagram with a three-word caption and mentioned that Haley assisted her during the golf session.“Me 🤝 trick shots.”“@haleycavinder with the assist,” Prescott’s fiancée wrote.In another post, Sarah reposted Haley’s IG story, in which both posed for selfies.“Golf with @sarahjane 🤍,” the former basketball player wrote in the caption.Sarah wore a white sleeveless crop top with a matching white skirt and completed her sporty golf look with white sneakers.Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder assists Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah during fun golf session together [PICS] [IG/@sarahjane]Haley wore a sage green long-sleeve, collared top with front pockets and a matching pleated skirt. She accessorized the look with a beige baseball cap and white sneakers. Have a look:Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder assists Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah during fun golf session together [PICS] [IG/@cavindertwins]Also read: Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane joins Jake Ferguson’s girlfriend Haley Cavinder for Cowboys game in private suiteHaley Cavinder shares behind-the-scenes travel vlog from LA shootOn September 10, the former Miami Hurricanes star shared a travel vlog about her trip to LA for a shoot.“Come with me to LA it is Sunday right now, and I am going for 24 hours to shoot a really fun partnership that has been in the works, but I can't tell you who yet. It will come out later on, like next month, but let's do this right now,” Haley said in the vlog reel.Haley added that at 6:40, she was trying to get her steps in before getting ready to be picked up by 7:30. She mentioned she’d be flying to California around 2 a.m. Texas time after landing at 12, and joked that she didn’t even want to check her Oura ring because nothing would help. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley posted another photo from shoot day, in which she posed in a white bralette top layered with a dark brownish jacket and blue denim pants. She accessorized the look with minimal rings. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley drops 2-word message showing off custom gameday fit for Cowboys vs Eagles TNF clash