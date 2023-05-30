Hannah Ann Sluss, who is engaged to Indianapolis Colts running back Jake Funk shared a scary incident that happened to her while traveling.

The former "Bachelor" contestant, posted a video on her TikTok where she was sitting in an airport waiting for a friend to arrive. She said that she had the strangest travel day so far.

While on her way to Italy, Hannah landed in Paris, France. She was walking around the airport before her flight when she was approached by a woman. She told Sluss that she was being followed by a man and that he was taking photos of her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm waiting for my friend to show up at the airport. I just had the strangest travel day. So, I landed in Paris and walking around doing my own thing on my phone. And, someone came up to me and she's like "You're being followed by this guy, he's taking pictures of you. And, then I go back to a screenshot I took when I was FaceTiming my Mom and he's behind me. I remember seeing him a lot at the airport but, truly did not think anything of it."

When the woman pointed out the man, Hannah Ann said that she remembered seeing him in the airport, but didn't think much of it. She then said that she looked back at a screenshot she took of a FaceTime call and he was in the background.

As she boarded the flight, she realized that the man was also on the same flight, and at that moment, she started to panic and immediately told the flight attendants about what was going on

Sluss credited them for handling the serious manner by allowing her to be the first one off the flight. She said she then hid in the Naples airport bathroom for over an hour until she was sure he left. She even said she went as far as to change her clothes.

According to her it was important to share this story so that other women are aware of what is going on around them.

When did Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk begin dating?

Jake Funk played college football at the University of Maryland from 2016 until 2020. Although an ACL injury hindered his playing time, Funk decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft despite having eligibility remaining.

Funk was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, although it was rumored that he may go undrafted. He met Sluss in November 2021 while playing for the Rams.

Sluss was most notably known for being a social media influencer as well as a contestant on ABC's "The Bachelor". She was initially engaged to Peter Weber, but he called off the engagement before the show aired.

Funk proposed to Hannah Ann while on vacation in Mexico in January 2023.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes