Jake Funk's fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss turns hopeful for Taylor Swift encounter at next Chiefs-Dolphins game

Many Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift fans have been wanting to see the pop star as she cheers on Travis Kelce from a box suite. The ticket prices skyrocketed after the pop star began attending Chiefs games. But there is one person who is excitedly waiting to meet Swift and has her tickets ready to attend the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game.

Hannah Ann Sluss, Jake Funk's fiancée, recently sat for an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. The "Bachelor" alum talked about supporting her running back fiancé's NFL journey. She said:

"I think when you're with someone and you understand their dream, you're able to support them through it."

Hannah also said that, apart from cheering for her future husband and the Miami Dolphins, she is excitedly looking forward to meeting Taylor Swift at the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game on Nov. 5.

"I was hoping to get a box next to hers," Sluss jokingly said. "Just kidding. I'm definitely not in a box."

The NFL (and really the whole) world has been incredibly interested in the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The new and rumored romance is slowly unfolding in the public eye, and everyone wants to get an inside look into their relationship. And Hannah is no different than any of the singer and the NFL athlete's fans.

Travis Kelce bought a new mansion amid Taylor Swift's privacy concern

TMZ reported that the Chief's star tight end bought a new mansion which is worth a sweet $6 million in Kansas City. It was reported that he upgraded his living situation partly because of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

His new property is in a gated community and is a much more secluded space than his previous house was. The house has a tennis and pickleball court and a mini-golf course.

It was reported that privacy was that main issue for him deciding to purchase a new place because his old home was too accessible and was starting to become a tourist spot for fans. Therefore, he amped up the security at his new residence.

The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions.