"Jalen Hurts is cooked" - Kliff Kingsbury to Eagles speculation has fans trolling $255,000,000 QB

Kliff Kingsbury is looking to return to the NFL, and it purportedly portends bad news for fans in Southeast Pennsylvania.

Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles ditched erstwhile-offensive corrdinator Brian Johnson after a much-maligned lone season, it was revealed on Tuesday that they had interviewed the former Arizona Cardinals coach for the position:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The development, though, has had fans fearing for franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts, who's set to begin his five-year, $255-million extension in September. One tweeted:

"Yeah, Hurts is cooked"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

An overview of Kliff Kingsbury's coaching career

Some may be wondering how Kliff Kingsbury attracted the Philadelphis Eagles' attention. First, though, here's an overview of his career and how it could impact their offense

After a brief stint as a pro quarterback, where he won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, Kliff Kingsbury entered the coaching realm in 2008 as an offensive assistant at Houston. After two seasons, he rose to quarterbacks coach and joint offensive coordinator, making the Cougars the top offensive team in 2011.

That attracted the attention of Texas A&M, which hired him to be its OC for 2012. With Kingsbury at the helm, the Aggies, and especially eventual Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel, dominated the SEC in multiple offensive categories.

Kingsbury made his homecoming at Texas Tech. For six seasons, he worked with Baker Mayfield and then Patrick Mahomes but was ditched after having mostly losing records.

Nevertheless, the USC Trojans decided to make him their OC for 2019, only for him to resign and join the Arizona Cardinals as their new head coach. That April, the team drafted quarterback Kyler Murray first overall, beginning a four-year partnership

The partnership peaked in 2021, when the Cardinals won their first seven games and entered their bye week 9-2, leading the NFC West. But a subsequent 2-4 slump demoted them to a Wild Card spot, and they were routed 11-34 at the Rams.

A 4-13 2022 campaign and reports of a rift with Murray ended Kingsbury's tenure in Glendale, and he eventually joined USC as an offensive analyst.

How could Kliff Kingsbury help Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense?

What can Kliff Kingsbury contribute to the Eagles? It is no secret that Jalen Hurts is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL.

However, Brian Johnson represented a massive downgrade from Shane Steichen, who almost returned the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs in his first season as head coach despite losing rookie Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury.

Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman's hope is that Kingsbury taps into his stat-leading system-building credentials to once elevate an offensive core. Besides Hurts, it features running backs D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell, wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

However, they would ideally want to address the offensive line first. Veteran center Jason Kelce has said that he will be retiring, so they will need a replacement for him.