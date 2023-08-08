The full list of the NFL's top 100 players is finally out, and Jalen Hurts has become a source of controversy.
On Monday, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman revealed the top 10 portion of the list. Patrick Mahomes obviously topped the list after guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl title, but Hurts was not too far behind, ranking third:
But Super Bowl appearance notwithstanding, the league's X community showed outrage over his higher placement then Cincinnati Bengals counterpart Joe Burrow:
Does Jalen Hurts deserve to be ranked over Joe Burrow and Josh Allen? Taking a closer look at stats
The 2022 NFL season was a breakout performance of sorts for Jalen Hurts, as he set career-highs in almost all relevant stats and led the Philadelphia Eagles to a franchise-best 14-3 record and Super Bowl LVII, where they lost 35-38 to the Kansas City Chiefs. But did this warrant a higher ranking than Joe Burrow and Josh Allen?
By all means, Hurts was a phenomenal player in that season. He completed only 306 of 460 attempts for 3,701 yards, but they accounted for 66.5% of his passes; and he scored 22 touchdowns against six interceptions for a passer rating of 101.5. Besides that, he also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 attempts.
But Joe Burrow does present a strong case to be ranked higher. He completed 414 of 606 attempts (68.3%) for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns against 12 interceptions for a passer rating of 68.3%. He also rushed for 257 yards and 5 touchdowns on 75 attempts.
Josh Allen, however, has no case to surpass Jalen Hurts. While he completed 359 of 567 attempts for 4,283 yards, they comprised only 63.3% of his passes. He also had a worse touchdown-to-interception ratio (35:14) and passer rating (96.6).
Another factor that may have contributed to Hurts' high ranking is the number of sacks. He suffered the second-most regular-season sacks of the three, at 38; but he also had the fewest in the postseason, at only 4 (with only eight yards lost as a result). Burrow and Allen, meanwhile combined for 18 and lost a cumulative 99 yards.
Thus, the three players would be ideally ranked as follows (from lowest to highest): Allen>Hurts>Burrow. This would give Hurts a high enough ranking justified by his Super Bowl run while still reaffirming Burrow’s status as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks.
Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.