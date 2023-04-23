Create

Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill, NFL World left stunned as Gervonta 'Tank' Davis knocks out Ryan Garcia in 7-round showdown

By Andre Castillo
Modified Apr 23, 2023 04:53 GMT
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia produced a great boxing match, and NFL stars were quick to react
Gervonta Davis has cemented himself as one of the biggest boxing stars below heavyweight, and he did it in style.

On Saturday evening, "Tank" took on Ryan Garcia in a non-title catchweight bout. And after some heated exchanges, the WBA lightweight champion landed a left hook to the body that crumpled "KingRy" and halted the contest:

The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot 😱 #DavisGarcia https://t.co/8MRrWvBOOQ

Naturally, NFL personalities, from players to sportscasters, watched the fight and were amazed by the action:

🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍 That boiiiiii fasho @Gervontaa
Oh yeah he bet that whole purse too didn’t he!? 👀😂 yeah run @Gervontaa that money!
Aw naw they said he didn’t bet it 😂… he knew twitter.com/jalenramsey/st…
Tank mf atom ant ain’t he
DAMNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN
Why is Ryan being so aggressive so early instead being methodical, you’re not going to bully the bully 💭
Shakur vs tank I gotta seee it!!!!!!
Man what he really took a knee?!?
In the end, Ryan Garcia just didn't want any more of Tank.

What happened during the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia?

Before the main event, David Morrell provided a major highlight as he knocked out Yamaguchi Falcao in dominant fashion to remain the WBA super middleweight champion.

From the onset of the fight, Morrell launched power shots at his Brazilian opponent. He hurt Falcao with a left uppercut, then downed him with a right hook. Falcao managed to get up and beat the count, only to eat another right hook and fall onto the canvas face-first.

.@OsvaryJ's power is nothing to be played with 😱He scores an emphatic round 1 KO of Falcao.#MorrellFalcao #DavisGarciaOrder: sho.com/ppv https://t.co/OpgpVlHjAD

After the fight, Morrell called out top middleweight contender David Benavidez. Benavidez, who is currently the WBC interim super middleweight champion, is expected to face Canelo Alvarez in a unification bout.

In other results, Bektemir Melikuziev and Elijah Garcia notched unanimous decisions over Gabriel Rosado and Kevin Salgado, respectively.

