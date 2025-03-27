"Jameis clears you lil bro": Giants fans have their say as Russell Wilson reveals QB1 aspirations

Russell Wilson sparked plenty of comments from fans after making his expectations clear for the 2025 NFL season. After a tumultuous year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson signed with the New York Giants on a one-year deal.

The former Seattle Seahawks star is expecting to become the team's starter this season.

His words seemingly rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, and fans flooded social media with messages against him. Many sided with Jameis Winston as the Giants' starting quarterback in 2025.

"Jameis clears you lil bro," one fan said.

"He thinks he's gonna beat out Winston? Think again, pal..." another fan wrote.

"I'd rather see Jameis play," another fan said.

Others went on to explain how the Russell Wilson addition could help the Giants draft a quarterback next year, wondered if the fans were happy about it, and questioned the quarterbacks' desire to have a prominent role on the Big Blue.

"Is there a single Giants fan out there happy about this?" one fan asked.

"I expect to win the lottery… doesn’t mean it’s going to happen," another fan said.

"Giants pick up Travis hunter then get a qb next year. Better qb out the draft next year," another fan said.

Giants insider shares team's draft plans after signing Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston

The 2025 NFL draft is also an important event for the Giants. Holding the No. 3 overall pick means they will have the chance to add a rookie quarterback to sit back and learn from Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but according to Art Stapleton, the Giants have different options after securing Wilson's services.

"If Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders go 1-2, Giants stick and pick either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

"If Browns take Carter or Hunter, then Giants will take Sanders if he is at top of their QB list in a month's time after all visits/workouts, or they'll take Hunter/Carter imo," Stapleton tweeted on Tuesday.

After Eli Manning retired, the New York Giants haven't stopped looking for the right replacement for the two-time Super Bowl champion. Daniel Jones didn't enjoy success with the team and is now set to start a new chapter with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Giants have two veteran quarterbacks on the roster, but that might not prevent them from adding a rookie playmaker. The draft is one month away, and once that moment arrives, everything is a question mark.

