Jameis Winston labeled ‘funniest athlete in pro sports’ by fans for QB's review of controversial TD vs Falcons

During yesterday's 48-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston decided to go for a late touchdown instead of a kneel. This caused the NFL world to explode, as many felt it was messed up from the Saints to run up the score on the Falcons.

While speaking to the media after the game, Winston explained the decision, saying that the team wanted running back Jamaal Williams to score a touchdown.

Winston had a pricelss response when asked about going for it, saying that it should be forgetten, given the score was already 41-17.

"I think it should be forgetten, especially when the score is already 41-17, so I don't know how much worse it can get."

While it may seem funny, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was more than furious and confronted Saints head coach Dennis Allen during the postgame handshake, asking him if he was serious.

Most fans thought what Winston did was comical and think he's a national treasure. While he disobeyed his head coach, fans thought it was funny and seemed to like it.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

NFL Hall of Famer said he would cut Jameis Winston following late touchdown against the Falcons

Shannon Sharpe during Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Following Winston deciding to go for a late touchdown instead of kneeling the ball, Hall of Famer and ESPN First Take co-host Shannon Sharpe said he would fire Winston for having a "loser's mentality."

Sharpe went on a rant on this morning's First Take episode, ripping Winston.

"I'll say this, I would cut Jameis Winston today. I would not want him on my team - that's losers mentality. And people say Shannon, what about when Dan Marino fake spiked the ball or Peyton Manning ... they were not in victory formation."

"Dennis Allen is probably going to have to go, because his players have no respect for him. I would cut Jameis Winston today."

Winston will be a free agent this offseason. It will be interesting to see if the New Orleans Saints decide to bring him back next season after his latest episode.

