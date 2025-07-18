  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jared Goff reveals his all-time NFL GOAT list feat. Aaron Rodgers in Netflix's "Quarterback"

Jared Goff reveals his all-time NFL GOAT list feat. Aaron Rodgers in Netflix's "Quarterback"

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 18, 2025 15:01 GMT
Jared Goff reveals his all-time NFL GOAT list feat. Aaron Rodgers in Netflix
Jared Goff reveals his all-time NFL GOAT list feat. Aaron Rodgers in Netflix's "Quarterback" (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

The eagerly awaited second season of "Quarterback" began streaming on Netflix on July 8. Netflix followed Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff, Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins, who was also featured in season one.

Ad

In a social media snippet Netflix Sports shared on Tuesday, Goff ranked his top 10 quarterbacks of all time, in no particular order. Surprisingly, he did not include three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs star is considered by many as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, but Goff didn't seem to agree.

With Goff largely favoring retired quarterbacks, the only active player included was Aaron Rodgers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Goff's decision to leave out Mahomes resulted in debates on social media. Mahomes has already won two MVP awards, three Super Bowls and a long list of other honors at only 29. However, Goff based his list on heritage and longevity in the league rather than on recent prominence.

Ad

Which quarterbacks are Jared Goff's greatest of all time in the NFL?

In no particular order, here are Jared Goff's top 10 best NFL quarterbacks of all time.

1) Tom Brady

2) Joe Montana

3) Peyton Manning

4) Drew Brees

5) Aaron Rodgers

6) Ben Roethlisberger

7)Eli Manning

8) John Elway

9) Philip Rivers

10) Brett Favre

Rankings of the league's best players are subjective. Goff's selections were based on his personal experiences as a player who has studied or faced these legends in the past. He said that growing up in the Bay Area, Montana's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers encouraged him to put on the No. 16 jersey.

Ad

Interestingly, Goff also mentioned that he believes Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback ever because of his seven Super Bowl victories.

Rodgers, the only active player on Goff's list, is getting ready for his 21st season in the NFL, and his first with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has earned four NFL MVP awards, a Super Bowl ring, one Super Bowl MVP, 10 Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pros. Additionally, he is a two-time leader in passing touchdowns and has the best career passer rating in the league.

Goff impressed in the 2024 season, guiding the Lions to a 15-2 regular season record. However, the team's season ended when it lost to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. He will be looking to lead the team to a deeper playoff run in 2025.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications