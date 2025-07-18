Jared Goff reveals his all-time NFL GOAT list feat. Aaron Rodgers in Netflix's "Quarterback"

The eagerly awaited second season of &quot;Quarterback&quot; began streaming on Netflix on July 8. Netflix followed Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff, Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins, who was also featured in season one.In a social media snippet Netflix Sports shared on Tuesday, Goff ranked his top 10 quarterbacks of all time, in no particular order. Surprisingly, he did not include three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.The Kansas City Chiefs star is considered by many as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, but Goff didn't seem to agree.With Goff largely favoring retired quarterbacks, the only active player included was Aaron Rodgers.Goff's decision to leave out Mahomes resulted in debates on social media. Mahomes has already won two MVP awards, three Super Bowls and a long list of other honors at only 29. However, Goff based his list on heritage and longevity in the league rather than on recent prominence.Which quarterbacks are Jared Goff's greatest of all time in the NFL?In no particular order, here are Jared Goff's top 10 best NFL quarterbacks of all time.1) Tom Brady2) Joe Montana3) Peyton Manning4) Drew Brees5) Aaron Rodgers6) Ben Roethlisberger7)Eli Manning8) John Elway9) Philip Rivers10) Brett FavreRankings of the league's best players are subjective. Goff's selections were based on his personal experiences as a player who has studied or faced these legends in the past. He said that growing up in the Bay Area, Montana's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers encouraged him to put on the No. 16 jersey.Interestingly, Goff also mentioned that he believes Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback ever because of his seven Super Bowl victories.Rodgers, the only active player on Goff's list, is getting ready for his 21st season in the NFL, and his first with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has earned four NFL MVP awards, a Super Bowl ring, one Super Bowl MVP, 10 Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pros. Additionally, he is a two-time leader in passing touchdowns and has the best career passer rating in the league.Goff impressed in the 2024 season, guiding the Lions to a 15-2 regular season record. However, the team's season ended when it lost to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. He will be looking to lead the team to a deeper playoff run in 2025.