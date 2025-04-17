"Jayden Daniels will be out of Washington by then" - NFL fans react as Commanders set sights on 2030 return to DC with $3,000,000,000 stadium

The Washington Commanders are reportedly close to signing a $3 billion deal to build a brand-new stadium where the old RFK Stadium once stood. If everything goes as planned, the team will move into the new stadium by the 2030 NFL season. It’s a big step for the team, which has been trying to find a permanent home for years.
However, fans aren’t all cheering yet.
As soon as the news came out, NFL fans jumped on X to share their thoughts.
One fan joked, “Jayden Daniels will be out of Washington by then."
Another fan wrote, "Jayden Daniels will be entering his prime with a few NFCCGs under his belt."
A third fan commented, "It will be interesting to say the least how the team will look in five years."
More NFL fans joined in with their opinions.
Talking about the deal, here’s what it looks like.
The Commanders will reportedly pay about $2.5 billion, and Washington, D.C. will put in another $850 million to help with roads, parking and other nearby upgrades.
The city will give $500 million between 2026 and 2030. The last $350 million will come from taxes in 2032.
Team owner Josh Harris wants to lead the project himself. That means the Commanders will also develop the entire 180-acre area around it.
Long stadium journey of Washington Commanders over last 60 years
RFK Stadium Days (1961–1996):
The team, then called the Redskins, played at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. for 35 years. But by the 1990s, it was old and didn’t have the modern features fans and players wanted. Owner Jack Kent Cooke asked the city for help building a new stadium, but D.C. leaders said no. So he started looking elsewhere.
Move to FedExField (1997):
Cooke built a new stadium in Landover, Maryland. It opened in 1997 as Jack Kent Cooke Stadium, later renamed FedExField. It was huge, once holding 91,000 fansbut many said it didn’t have the same atmosphere as RFK. After Cooke passed away, Daniel Snyder bought the team in 1999 and added even more seats.
FedExField Problems (2010s–2020s):
Over time, FedExField became one of the least liked stadiums in the NFL. Fans complained about long lines and bad traffic, broken railings and leaking pipes, and an overall boring and outdated experience. As the team’s performance got worse, fewer fans came to games. Snyder tried to get a new stadium deal, but his many controversies made that hard.
Thereafter, the team looked at different places for a new home: Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.
Virginia was a strong option at first, but lawmakers didn’t support the plan.
Maryland said they’d help fix up FedExField, but the Commanders wanted to start fresh.
Cut to the present, the Commanders revived efforts to return to D.C.
