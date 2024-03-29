Jayden Daniels clears the air on injury concerns over viral picture of his elbow at LSU Pro Day

Jayden Daniels will enter the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in this year's class. His sensational college football career with the LSU Tigers included winning a Heisman Trophy in his final season. He did so with his dual-threat skillset, which should theoretically translate well at the next level.

The elite prospect is projected by many to be among the top three picks in the draft this year. He recently participated in a Pro Day at LSU in an attempt to help improve his draft stock even further, but a potentially negative storyline came out of it instead.

Jayden Daniels' elbow goes viral but QB downplays concerns

A picture of Daniels' throwing elbow went viral following his Pro Day workouts, leaving many fans concerned that he could be dealing with a chronic injury. The LSU quarterback shut these rumors down in a response from his personal X account.

Daniels stated:

"My elbow is perfectly fine. Stop the cap!!"

However, according to Dr. Jesse Morse, Daniels may be dealing with olecranon bursitis in his right elbow on his throwing arm.

Morse also pointed out that he can sometimes be seen wearing a sleeve or tape during his college football games, which he assumes is based on how inflamed the injury is.

Jayden Daniels obviously disagrees with the assessment that he has a chronically injured elbow, though the LSU Tigers declined to officially comment on it.

It's unclear at this point if this will potentially affect his draft stock, but it would be shocking to see him fall outside of the top ten overall picks.

Exploring Jayden Daniels' Pro Day stats

While some prospects will choose to participate in every possible showcase leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, others will pick and choose along the way.

Jayden Daniels has mostly opted to skip the majority of these opportunities, including during the NFL Combine as well as his Pro Day with the LSU Tigers.

He chose not to participate in anything at all during the Combine, while he skipped the athletic drills and only did the throwing portion of his Pro Day.

He was measured on his Pro Day, unlike at the Combine, where he checked in at 6'3 tall and 210 pounds. His height is ideal for an NFL quarterback, but he is on the lighter side of weight preferences, at least for now until he potentially bulks up.

As for the throwing portion of his workout, he threw a wide variety of routes at many different ranges, including to Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas.

Both of them could be first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, so many scouts were in attendance to spectate the trio. While Daniels undoubtedly missed a few throws, he was mostly solid in showing off his arm talent.

2024 NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels' best fits ranked

4] New England Patriots

While the New England Patriots are currently the most likely team to select Daniels this year with the third-overall pick, they don't necessarily make for an ideal landing spot.

They have one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in the entire NFL and are currently rebuilding. On the positive side, he wouldn't be expected to come in and win right away, so some of the pressure would be taken off of him.

3] Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders currently own the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are fully expected to select a quarterback.

Assuming Caleb Williams is off of the board, they will theoretically get to choose between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. They have some solid offensive pieces in place, including star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, so it could be a decent landing spot.

2] Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are rumored to be interested in trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft in their search for a new quarterback.

It will be challenging to crack into the top three, where Jayden Daniels will likely be selected, but they could go all-in on a massive trade if they want to maximize the time they have left with Davante Adams on their roster.

1] Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins shockingly departed the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 NFL free agency period, instantly creating a need at quarterback.

Most expect that they will look to the draft to find one, but if they want Jayden Daniels, they will likely need to trade up. Considering they have Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson, making the move for a top quarterback prospect could pay off in a big way.