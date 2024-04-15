"Jaylen Waddle's value continues to come into focus": Dolphins fans fearing for WR2 as Eagles DeVonta Smith signs $75,000,000 contract

The Philadelphia Eagles just made wide receiver DeVonta Smith one of the highest-paid players at his position. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news this morning that the Eagles and the 25-year-old wide receiver have agreed on a three-year, $75 million contract extension that includes $51 million guaranteed.

Smith has recorded 240 catches for 3,178 yards, and 19 touchdowns in the three seasons he's been in the league. He and A.J. Brown are considered one of the best WR duos in the NFL.

While Smith became the most recent wide receiver to get paid this off-season, many others are awaiting contract extensions. Others such as Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and even Jaylen Waddle.

Upon hearing the news that Smith received a big payday, Miami Dolphins fans are growing more concerned about the team extending Jaylen Waddle. In Waddle's first three seasons, he's caught 251 receptions for 3,385 yards and has scored 18 receiving touchdowns. He also has a rushing touchdown. Dolphins fans know the longer they wait, the more money they'll have to pay.

"Grier needs to pounce and extend Waddle sooner than later. Get Tua squared away then lock up Waddle," one fan replied.

"Yeah this contract is going to look like a massive steal in a year or 2. Good job by Howie Roseman DeVonta could have waited but Philly locking him down was such a big priority. Kind of curious to see what Miami does for Jaylen Waddle," one curious fan wrote.

"Jaylen Waddle (47 games): 251 rec, 3,385 yards (13.5 avg), 18 rec TD, 1 rush TD DeVonta Smith (50 games): 240 rec, 3,178 yards (13.2 avg), 19 rec TD #Dolphins gonna have to pony up $25M+ per year for Waddle," another fan wrote.

Fans also pointed that out upon seeing DeVonta Smith get paid. Some proposed how much they think certain receivers will get while others praised the Eagles for jumping on the Smith extension sooner than later.

"Yea Brandon Aiyuk getting 20-25 mil a year," one fan said.

"Amon-Ra about the get 3 Years, $90 Millions," one fan wrote.

"Smart move by the Eagles before JJ and Chase get the bag," one fan said.

Where does DeVonta Smith's contract extension rank among NFL's top 10 highest-paid WRs?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Following his new contract extension, DeVonta Smith is now the fifth highest-paid wide receiver this season, making $25 million per year on his new deal.

He trails right behind his teammate, A.J. Brown who is the fourth highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill are the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, as they all make north of $25 million per season.

With some elite names also in contract years, which wide receiver will get the next big contract extension?

