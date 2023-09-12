The NFL world is still trying to come to terms with Aaron Rodgers' Achilles tear, but attention is already turning to who the New York Jets could replace him with. Colin Kaepernick is a name that has been suggested.

Contributor to The Atlantic, Jemele Hill has given thought to who the Jets could go after in the wake of Rodgers' season-ending injury, which happened just four snaps into his debut.

Hill took to X (Twitter) and gave her thoughts on who the Jets should try and acquire for the rest of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She made the case for Colin Kaepernick to be the player that the Jets front office calls as he has been to an NFC Championship game and Super Bowl. But NFL fans were lightning-quick to shut down that theory, with one fan calling it embarrassing.

"It has been exactly 10 years since Kaepernick did that. Y’all need to give this up lol. It’s getting embarrassing."

Expand Tweet

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on Hill's idea of New York getting Kaepernick.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As we can see, most NFL fans don't think that Kaepernick is the answer for the Jets, given how long he has been out of the league. Just where the Jets will look at for Aaron Rodgers' replacement will make for interesting viewing.

Is Colin Kaepernick to the Jets a viable option?

Robert Saleh

While Kaepernick back in the NFL would be a superb story, in reality, for most, he has been out of the league far too long to be a viable option.

Keep in mind that Jets head coach Robert Saleh has already stated that Wilson will be the starting quarterback going forward. Others in Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Cam Newton have also been mentioned as possible candidates along with Kaepernick.

When Kaepernick was doing his workouts for NFL teams a few years ago, many thought that would be the time that his return to the league was going to happen, if at all. Unfortunately, it didn't, and he remains on the outside.

The Rodgers' injury is still raw for the Jets and their fans, but as we know, the league moves fast. The team has to now gameplan for a Dallas Cowboys defense that smells blood in the water after their 40-0 blowout of the New York Giants.