News broke earlier this week that the Denver Broncos have spoken to teams about trading Jerry Jeudy. This came as a shock to many as head coach Sean Payton stated earlier in the season that Jeudy would not be traded.

Recent comments by Jeudy may have shown the tension between both sides, as he told reporters about his frustrations with the team. Jeudy gave harsh criticism towards his offensive line, quarterback Russell Wilson and even the coaching staff.

“You could be open, but the OL don’t do their thing, the QB didn’t do the job, the OC don’t put you in a.. it’s a lot of stuff that we’ve gotta go through as a WR to be successful.”

Jeudy essentially said that his stats this season don't reflect his talent as a player and that those around him are causing his lack of production. Blaming teammates and coaching staff isn't the normal way of solving issues on a team.

NFL fans on Reddit shared their thoughts on Jeudy's comments, with many fans comparing the wide receiver to Chase Claypool. Shortly before the Chicago Bears traded Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, he expressed his issues with the way he was used in the offensive scheme.

Jerry Jeudy denies comments he made about teammates

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy responded to the video that depicted him criticizing his team. The video went viral on Thursday evening, but he said it doesn't tell the whole story.

The Denver Broncos wide receiver shared the video on social media. He then added a caption where he said the comments were a lie. Jeudy said he would never speak out against his teammates and he never will.

"Never down played my teammates and never will. So that’s a lie. Don’t try to shorten up the clip to make the story look better."

Jerry Jeudy also said the clip was shortened to make the comments look deceiving. While it is possible his comments were taken slightly out of context, as things can go wrong on every play, those were his words.

This hasn't stopped the trade rumors surrounding the wide receiver. It appears the Indianapolis Colts have made the biggest push to make a trade before the October 31, 2023, deadline.