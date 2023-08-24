Jerry Jeudy’s injury has fans believing Russell Wilson’s Broncos are ‘cursed’

Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy is injured, exactly what a team doesn't want when it's so close to the beginning of the NFL regular season.

With under a month before the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Jeudy looks to have picked up a hamstring injury at practice, which then led to him being helped off the field by trainers.

This is less than ideal, and some NFL fans feel Denver is unlucky.

With Jeudy now surely in a rush for Week 1, fans have reacted, with one saying that the franchise is "cursed":

"They're cursed in preseason, Chargers are cursed during the regular season. Raiders are...well, you know. Hence why it's a yearly cakewalk for the Chiefs."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Jeudy being injured, with the Broncos being "unlucky" a theme.

So, many Broncos fans feel that they have seen this movie before, and as the team enters the Sean Payton era, they need everything to go their way. However, someone forgot to tell the NFL scriptwriters.

Just how long Jeudy is out for is unknown, but Denver can't seem to escape the receiver injury bug during preseason.

Jerry Jeudy and Broncos face defining season

Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers

After last season, which was a 5-12 abomination, Denver has made moves to try to rectify the mistakes made with Nathaniel Hackett in charge.

The biggest one was Payton coming in as head coach. Already, the former New Orleans Saints coach has come in and busted up everything to try to start from scratch.

Despite last season being a year from hell for Broncos fans, Jerry Jeudy had a career-best season in a struggling offense. Jeudy amassed 972 yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions (all career highs) as the focal point of the offense.

Of course, the Broncos' offense could only average 16.9 points per game (ranked last in the league), but now with offensive wizard in Payton doing things his way, there is optimism about what Denver could be in 2023.

But for them to be what many hope, they need their star players healthy. However, Jerry Jeudy is already sidelined.

