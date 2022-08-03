Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apologizes for using derogatory slur

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had to issue an apology to the Dwarfist community after using a derogatory slur.

Jones had an hourlong press conference on Tuesday morning, July 26, at the team's training camp in Oxnard, CA. There, he was acknowledging the unfortunate deaths of several Cowboys-affiliated people, including former scouting director Larry Lacewell.

The 79-year-old billionaire then used the 'm-word', a term that has historically been used to disparage people in the dwarfist community. He said, referring to Larry's short stature:

"I’m going to get me somebody, a (m-word), to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping at practice with us."

Immediately after, the Little People of America, the world's oldest and largest dwarfism support community, issued a statement demanding an apology from Jones.

"The (m-word) is a term that has widely been known to be derogatory for years and should be common knowledge to anyone in the public arena, such as Jerry Jones. Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse.

"Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable and inexcusable. Those who use the term (m-word) or any terminology that further stigmatizes people born with dwarfism are asked to educate themselves to eradicate this word.

"Little People of America is asking Jerry Jones to issue an apology and vow to use appropriate terminology rooted in respect and dignity going forward."

Later that evening, Jerry Jones released an apology from the Cowboys' official website referring to his earlier usage of the slur.

“Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize."

Jerry Jones not the first NFL personality to use the slur

This is not the first time an NFL personality has come under fire for using this derogatory term. Back in 2014, Marvin Lewis, who coached the Cincinnati Bengals for 15 years, apologized for using the 'm-word' while referring to their then-quarterback Johnny Manziel in a radio interview.

He later released an apology:

“I’m aware that my comment on local radio last night was offensive to people of short stature and to their families and friends. It was thoughtless on my part to use the word I did, and not excusable, and I greatly regret it.”

