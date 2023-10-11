CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys were humiliated by the San Francisco 49ers during their 2023 Week 5 game. What was billed as a seismic NFC showdown became a one-sided affair as the Niners dominated on both ends to score a 42-10 victory.

While Lamb led the Cowboys in receiving yards, he only had four receptions for 49 yards. That’s still a massive part of Dallas’ 197 total yards against San Francisco. But while Lamb had a sub-par game, it might have fallen into team owner Jerry Jones’ preference after his latest comments.

Jerry Jones doesn’t want more opportunities for CeeDee Lamb

The Athletic’s Cowboys beat writer Jon Machota tweeted a comment Jerry Jones made in his recent appearance on 105.3 The FAN. When asked if he wants CeeDee Lamb to get more opportunities, Jones responded:

“I don’t know about that. What I want to see is the ball spread around to several WRs/TEs."

This statement from Jones led one football fan to comment:

“Sounds like CD is about to get the Amari Cooper treatment which would be a HUGE mistake”

Another Twitter user said:

“This plays into my conspiracy of Jerry not wanting to use Ceedee like a JJ or Chase since it’s a contract year. Keep those numbers down, lol.”

CeeDee Lamb is in the final year of the four-year, $14.01 million rookie scale contract he signed in 2020. He will earn a $2.5 million base salary this year. However, the Dallas Cowboys have exercised their fifth-year option on him, keeping him in 2024 for $17.9 million.

While Jones doesn’t want more opportunities for Lamb, he is the Cowboys’ leading receiver. As of Week 5, the former Oklahoma standout has 358 of the Cowboys’ 1,089 receiving yards. Michael Gallup is a distant second with 180.

Meanwhile, the first comment mentioned Amari Cooper, whom the Cowboys gave a five-year, $100 million contract in 2020. Two years later, they traded him to the Cleveland Browns for 2022 fifth and sixth-round picks.

Is Jerry Jones trying to maintain his leverage for the inevitable CeeDee Lamb contract extension talks?

The wide receiver market has exploded in recent years. Tyreek Hill gets top dollar, averaging $30 million annually, while Davante Adams is second with a $28 million annual average. Their agents negotiate for those deals based on their performances from previous years.

CeeDee Lamb’s agent can rightfully negotiate for a contract near Hill’s and Adams’s values if he can finish with comparable numbers. But even without this season, Lamb deserves a contract near what those two are getting based on his numbers from his first three seasons.

From 935 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie year, he had 1,102 and six in 2021. Last season, he had career-highs of 107 receptions, 1,359 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

Luckily for Cowboys fans, Lamb is under contract for one more season after 2023. That gives both parties more time in what’s shaping up to be arduous contract negotiation talks.