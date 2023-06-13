Jerry Jones' Cowboys mocked by TikTok star Annie Agar as Nuggets win first NBA Championship

In the wake of the Denver Nuggets' first-ever NBA title, sportscaster and social media personality Annie Agar has a brutal joke at the Dallas Cowboys expense

The Nuggets, led by dominant center Nikola Jokic and highly accurate guard Jamal Murray, defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday to clinch the NBA Finals 4-1. Jokic was eventually adjudged Finals MVP for his efforts, and during the post-game interviews he said:

"The job is done; we can go home now."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Agar, who currently works for Bally Sports, used that line to mock the Dallas Cowboys and their inability to reach the Super Bowl:

"The Cowboys every year when they get to the divisional round"

Annie Agar @AnnieAgar the Cowboys every year when they get to the divisional round the Cowboys every year when they get to the divisional round https://t.co/jSAhn2TLQP

Everyone else joined the mockery, saying that it was true:

Jeff Smith @JSM8ith @AnnieAgar I’m a Cowboys fan and I’m still crying … this is literally perfect @AnnieAgar I’m a Cowboys fan and I’m still crying … this is literally perfect 😂

Eric Jordan @EJPSU @AnnieAgar Love it as an Eagles fan. Respect it as the truth. @AnnieAgar Love it as an Eagles fan. Respect it as the truth.

Recalling Annie Agar's rise to popularity among NFL fans

Born on April 12, 1996, Agar is the eldest of three children. Her father Jeff pitched for the Detroit Tigers' minor-league affiliates for a few years. Younger brother Jeff was born with cerebral palsy, and the two of them are especially close as a result.

In elementary and high school, she participated in sports, before enrolling in Grand Valley State University. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Pre-Law/Sports Broadcasting in 2018.

During that time, Agar worked as an intern at Wood TV8 and the Grand Rapids Drive. In 2019, she became an on-field host for the West Michigan Whitecaps and held that position for five months.

Agar, however, did not become really famous until 2020, when the pandemic hit and she was laid off. Needing to make the most of her unemployment, she filmed the videos below playing off of the rivalry among the Big 10 just in time for Mother's Day:

Annie Agar @AnnieAgar



Thank you guys for all the love on this!!! I might have to do more? 🤔 If the BigTen had a zoom meetingThank you guys for all the love on this!!! I might have to do more? 🤔 If the BigTen had a zoom meeting🏈Thank you guys for all the love on this!!! I might have to do more? 🤔 https://t.co/9DXsyaAJVp

Those videos became viral, and she was soon a major figure on social media. She parlayed that newfound popularity into her current gig at Bally Sports, where she has remained ever since.

This year, Agar made even more sports headlines when Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill attempted to flirt with her online after she mentioned him during the IndyCar Grand Prix of Long Beach:

Agar promptly turned him down:

“appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number”

Annie Agar @AnnieAgar twitter.com/cheetah/status… Ty Hill @cheetah Annie if you want my number just say that 🤤 twitter.com/AnnieAgar/stat… Annie if you want my number just say that 🤤 twitter.com/AnnieAgar/stat… appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡 appreciate you man saw the video of that kid at your camp tho, looked like he already had your number🫡😉😂 twitter.com/cheetah/status…

ll

Poll : 0 votes