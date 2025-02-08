Jerry Jones gets brutally honest on Cowboys not making Super Bowl after signing $240,000,000 Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys were expected to remain contenders in 2024 despite losing a few major names. After all, they had given Dak Prescott the largest contract in league history - $240 million over the next four years.

Instead, what transpired was a degradation that saw the team go 7-10 and miss the playoffs, costing head coach Mike McCarthy his job.

Speaking at Thursday's NFL Honors, Jerry Jones expressed his surprise and disappointment at what transpired:

"I've always made some pretty serious risk in talent. We certainly can do that here... I wouldn't have signed Dak Prescott, the highest-paid player in the NFL if now wasn't when we wanted to win. This is a shocker to be here at this Super Bowl and not have the Cowboys here. I didn't plan on that when I made that agreement."

After signing his record-breaking deal, Prescott had his season cut short by a hamstring injury. He finished with 1,978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in the eight games he played.

The Cowboys, who were 3-5 at the time, went 4-5 the rest of the way without their starting quarterback.

Jerry Jones gets candid on Cowboys' offseason plans

Last month, the Cowboys disappointed their fans by promoting erstwhile offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. The hiring has been decried as an uninspired move by a franchise that should be rebuilding under an exciting innovator, but Jones sees no need for it.

Speaking to AP's Rob Maaddi at that same event, he said:

"The decisions I'm making are not based on rebuilding. They're based on competing and competing now. The decisions I made last year were based on winning now. They didn't exactly work out.”

One of the moves that the team may be inclined to do in the offseason is bolster the run defense, which was the among the worst of the 2024 season. With that in mind, Pro Football Focus' Jonathan Macri foresees them targeting Bobby Wagner, who played a key role in the divisional rival Washington Commanders' resurrection.

He posits that with Eric Kendricks potentially leaving and DeMarvion Overshown injured again and expected to miss the start of 2025, the multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowler would be a welcome addition to a unit that already has defensive linemen Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Chauncey Golston:

"Wagner stands out as another strong veteran leader that the Cowboys can bring in this offseason. (He) is reaching the end of his NFL career and likely hopes to join a roster that will compete in 2025."

Dallas' defense allowed 2,331 yards, 141 first downs, and 25 touchdowns against just three fumbles forced last season.

