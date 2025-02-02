"JERRY JONES IS NO LONGER THE WORST GM" - Cowboys fans react to Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal on Sunday. As Doncic is considered one of the league's top talents, Dallas Cowboys fans, who have been long calling out the team's owner, Jerry Jones, reacted to the trade.

"THE TORCH HAS BEEN PASSED JERRY JONES IS NO LONGER THE WORST GM IN DALLAS, THE CURSE HAS BEEN LIFTED," wrote one fan.

"Jerry gonna be sleeping so good tonight," commented another.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A third fan reacted:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Jerry Jones is officially now the second-worst general manager in DFW."

A different fan wrote:

"The new Mavs owners took public enemy 1 away from Jerry Jones."

Trending

More NFL fans joined in.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jerry Jones, the owner and GM of the Dallas Cowboys has often been criticized for his management decisions over the years. However, the Mavericks' decision to trade away a young superstar like Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis, who is older and has a history of injuries, has been seen as an even more questionable move.

The Mavericks' decision to trade Doncic was driven by concerns about his conditioning and future commitment to the team. Moreover, a desire to upgrade their defense by acquiring Davis was another reason.

The Lakers acquired Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris as part of the transaction. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks acquired Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz also acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Clippers second-round selection, and a 2025 Mavericks second-round pick.

Looking back at one of Jerry Jones' controversial move as Cowboys GM in light of Luka Doncic's trade

Shortly after purchasing the Cowboys in 1989, Jerry Jones fired longtime head coach Tom Landry. Then, Jones traded running back Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings, which resulted in a massive haul of draft picks but also led to several losing seasons before the Cowboys' resurgence.

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls with Jimmy Johnson, Jones and Johnson had a public fallout.

Jones signed controversial wide receiver Terrell Owens, which initially paid off with a strong season but eventually led to locker room issues and his departure.

In recent years, Jones has declared the Cowboys "all-in" with young players and draft picks, but the team has struggled to meet expectations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.