Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is back in the headlines, and not for good reasons.

Jones isn't afraid to speak what's on his mind. He did exactly that when drawing a comparison to winning a championship.

While appearing on 105.3 Fan, Jones chose some interesting words to describe how Texas Rangers fans felt after their team's first championship title. He called the feeling of winning a championship " the absolute glory hole."

"The rough times that you have with sports everybody has it, but it is the absolute glory hole to have that elusive win to be a champion."

You can already imagine that fans had a field day responding to Jones' choice of words.

NFL fans react to Jerry Jones' NSFW comment about what it's like to win a Super Bowl

NFL fans were shocked, baffled, and confused by what Jones said.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Can the Dallas Cowboys realistically compete for a Super Bowl title this year?

Mike McCarthy during Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been to eight Super Bowls and have won five in the franchise's history. As they search for their sixth Super Bowl, do they have a chance of making that happen this season?

Of course, they have a chance; it's the NFL, and a lot of crazy stuff can happen. Heading into Week 9 of the 2023 regular season, the Cowboys boast a 5-2 record, which is one of the best records in the NFL.

They have the second-highest scoring offense in the league (28.1 points per game) and are 16th in yards per game. They give up the third-least yards per game and the fourth-least points per game (17.1.)

Currently, Dallas has the sixth-highest odds to win the Super Bowl via theathletic.com as of November 1.

There's still a lot of football to be played this season, and any team could get hot and streaky toward the end of the season.