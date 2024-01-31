The New York Jets made a bold move in acquiring Aaron Rodgers before the start of the 2023 NFL season. The addition significantly raised the franchise's expectations, elevating them to potential Super Bowl contenders after not making it to the NFL playoffs in more than a decade. But things didn't go as planned.

On the very first offensive drive of the season, Rodgers ruptured his Achilles before even completing a pass in a Jets uniform. While this understandably changed all their on-field expectations for the 2023 season, it also apparently created turmoil among the players and coaching staff.

Things reportedly got so bad in New York that a Jets coach described the situation as a "f***ing mess", according to The Athletic. Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt teamed up to interview "30 sources in and around the Jets organization to better understand their failed season." Excuses, justifications, in-fighting, finger-pointing and a lack of chemistry are among the factors that apparently derailed things.

Many fans went on X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the shocking report:

Head coach Robert Saleh reportedly held on to the excuse that Rodgers was injured and claimed to be dealt an unfair hand. He even reportedly compared his team to the New York Giants, claiming "unfair" media coverage for the Jets' failures when the Giants were struggling also.

Among many other dysfunctions within the organization, Saleh was allegedly furious with leaks. Specifically, when the media got a hold of how Zach Wilson debated his desire to play for the Jets again, Saleh demanded that whoever leaked the information must reveal themself. He even threatened to confiscate cell phones to find the answer he was looking for.

Regardless of the turmoil that The Athletic reported, the Jets are expected to go forward into the 2024 NFL season without making any significant changes. The apparent plan is to run it back to where they were before the 2023 season and hope Aaron Rodgers remains healthy this time.

Many fans seem frustrated with their reported plan, as well as with many other issues within the organization that were pointed out in the article.

It appears as though many Jets fans are directly blaming Rodgers for the dysfunction within the organization. Several pointed to similar problems during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

Either way, they will need to deal with these issues for at least another year, as the Jets seem determined to run it back with the same roster and staff.

After all, Aaron Rodgers hand-picked many of the players they signed last year and the Jets even paired him with former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. They will likely see if the situation he created can produce better results next season.

Which players were on Aaron Rodgers' alleged wish list in 2023?

When Aaron Rodgers came to the New York Jets in 2023, he reportedly brought with him a "wish list" of players he wanted them to sign. It is rumored to have included Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

The Jets signed Cobb and Lazard while adding two of Rodgers' other former teammates, Tim Boyle and Billy Turner. None of them were impactful in 2023, but maybe a healthy Rodgers in 2024 will change that.