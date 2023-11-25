The New York Jets hosted the Miami Dolphins in the NFL's first Black Friday game, however, they decided to do it without wide receiver Allen Lazard, who was left on the team's inactives list. The wide receiver, who followed Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets, has endured a tough campaign on the field.

Lazard had caught only 20 passes for 290 yards in ten games before the Jets' divisional battle against the Dolphins on Black Friday. This season, he has failed to break the 50 receiving yards mark in nine of his ten appearances, but more worryingly, he has dropped seven passes. The team signed Lazard to a $44 million deal due to his chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. The wide receiver has been an expensive mistake in the quarterback's absence.

Lazard, and Rodgers, drew a barrage of criticism on social media after the Jets announced that the wide receiver wouldn't play against the Dolphins. Here are some of the replies to the news:

Jets' Hail Mary fail sums up season

Jevon Holland runs for a 99-yard pick-6

The New York Jets were competitive in the first half and cut the Miami Dolphins' ten-point lead to four courtesy of a Brandin Echols pick-6 late in the second quarter.

A second interception in just over 60 seconds by D.J. Reed set up a Tim Boyle Hail Mary attempt that, if successful, would have seen the Jets take a surprise halftime lead. But disaster struck as Boyle's hopeful heave was picked off by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, who turned the interception into a 99-yard pick 6.

Holland's touchdown sunk the Jets' morale. The Dolphins, now leading 17-6 at halftime, added three more points to their total in the third quarter to extend their lead to 14 before scoring another touchdown in the fourth to put the game beyond the home team.

The Jets did get a touchdown late in the game to keep their hopes alive, but the Dolphins did not let up and added another touchdown to their total to win the game 34-13 and improve to 8-3. They will travel to the nation's capital next to take on the Washington Commanders. The 4-7 Jets will play their next two games at home. They will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 and Houston Texans in Week 14.