Aaron Rodgers continues his recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered during the New York Jets’ 2023 season opener against the Buffalo Bills. He is already simulating quarterback movements, like dropping back before making a throw, which is impressive given the typical recovery timeline for his injury.

While not playing for the Jets, he has been on the sidelines while wearing a headset to hear the coaches’ correspondence. However, football fans noticed him expressing dissent to a play offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett called.

Aaron Rodgers nodded his head in disagreement with Hackett’s decision

FOX Sports Radio Executive Producer Jason Stewart tweeted a video wherein Nathaniel Hackett called for a third-down play with 8:32 left in the second quarter. But after a few seconds, a camera showed Aaron Rodgers shaking his head, seemingly disagreeing with their option.

The Las Vegas Raiders stopped the Jets’ third-and-one draw play for running back Breece Hall. This sequence had one football fan commenting:

“Hackett is horrific. Consistently terrible all year”

Another Twitter user said:

“Is Hackett the worst play caller in the NFL. Let's run on every play. Let's not run again for 2 straight drives. WTF.”

Here are other reactions to Aaron Rodgers seemingly unhappy with Hackett’s play call.

The Jets lost their Week 10 Monday Night Football encounter 16-12. It’s their second consecutive game without a touchdown, despite having 365 yards on offense against the Raiders. They had one more drive after Robert Spillane’s interception, but Zach Wilson’s pass was knocked away in the end zone.

The defeat dropped the Jets to 4-5, diminishing the hopes of Aaron Rodgers playing again this season if his team made the playoffs. Their struggles on offense are well-documented, as they rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (283.1) and third-worst in points per game (16).

Their schedule doesn’t get any easier because they will have their rematch with Buffalo in Week 11 and welcome the Miami Dolphins a week later.

Hackett got the Jets role because of Aaron Rodgers

The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into their 2022 season after guiding an offense that ranked last in points per game (16.9). Despite that failure, the Jets hired him, hoping to convince Rodgers to join them.

While the blockbuster trade materialized, the Jets’ offense struggled, especially without Rodgers. It wasn’t the case when Hackett and Rodgers worked together with the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021. They won 13 games in each of those years, clinching the NFC North title for three straight seasons.