This off-season, one of the New York Jets' biggest additions was running back Dalvin Cook. After acquiring former Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets signed another key free agent from the NFC North division in Cook. Cook got a decent deal as he signed a one-year contract worth up to $8.6 million.

Rodgers went down in Week 1 with an Achilles injury and Cook hasn't been the guy the Jets had hoped through the first four games. Cook has recorded 74 rushing yards on 30 carries this season, averaging a very low 2.5 yards per carry. He's also averaging 5.5 yards per catch.

With Cook struggling on the season, a NY Jets fan page on Reddit made a post saying that the Jets fan base has to talk about what's going wrong with Cook.

New York Jets fans aren't happy with the results they've seen from Dalvin Cook through four games. Some thought he was washed up or 'cooked' before signing, while others had hoped he would be productive:

What has happened to Dalvin Cook's production over the past two years?

Playing running back in the NFL is one of the toughest positions with the shortest longevity of any position. Running backs usually decline around year three, with others lasting a little longer in their prime.

For Cook, he's had six productive NFL seasons which includes four-straight seasons where he rushed for at least 1,000 yards.

He hit his peak during the 2020 season where he rushed for a career-high 1,557 yards and a career-high 16 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,134 yards the season prior then rushed for two more 1,000-plus yard seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Cook's production started to slow down in 2022. He rushed for a career-low 4.4 yards per carry for the season and had fewer yards per game than the two seasons prior.

This season, he's averaging 2.5 yards and has 74 rushing yards through four games. The Jets will be hoping they can get the most out of the former Viking, as their postseason ambitions could depend on it.