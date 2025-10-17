"Jets are going 0-7": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson being ruled out for Week 7 game vs Panthers

The winless New York Jets are set to host the Carolina Panthers in their Week 7 clash on Sunday. However, New York will reportedly be without wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Wilson sustained a knee injury during Sunday's loss against the Denver Broncos and didn't practice this week. According to Jets coach Aaron Glenn, Wilson is doubtful for the Week 7 game.
"We'll see how he progresses during the week," Glenn said.
Fans reacted to Wilson reportedly missing the Jets' game on Sunday.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"They’re going 0-7 😂😂"
"Mason Taylor 10+ targets; none of the receivers matter."
"Rest up king, will need you for the playoff run."
"Breece and mason overs looking good now."
"The whole franchise has been doubtful for 15 years."
"Well that's because Garret Wilson is waiting to be traded 🤣🤣🤣"
Apart from Wilson, cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers (hip) and linebacker Cam Jones (hip) will also be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game.
Jets WR Garett Wilson likely to return against Bengals
After hyperextending his knee against the Broncos, Garrett Wilson was expected to miss atleast two games for Jets. However, Wilson is likely to return to the lineup for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wilson caught 36 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns before his injury in the first six games. With Wilson reportedly out for the game, the Jets are likely to lean on Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Allen Lazard and Arian Smith in the wide out spot.
“I don’t really want to speak on that right now, to be honest with you, because I don’t really know what it is,” Glenn said on the injury earlier this week.“… But it’s always a concern when you lose one of your better players, I will say that.”
While Wilson registered the fourth-lowest receiving total of his career for a single game in his last outing, the wide receiver's absence could play a big role in the Jets' Week 7 clash.
Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.