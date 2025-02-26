Jets HC Aaron Glenn gets candid about his view on Aaron Rodgers' exit

Aaron Glenn was hired by the New York Jets to take over as their new head coach entering the 2025 NFL season. One of the biggest decisions that needed to be immediately addressed was their plan for Aaron Rodgers and their quarterback position.

The new head coach, along with new GM Darren Mougey, reportedly wasted no time informing Rodgers that they will be going in a different direction. Glenn was recently asked about this when he arrived to the 2025 NFL Combine on Tuesday.

He appeared frustrated that the conversation surrounding the Jets is still focused on Rodgers when he is ready to move forward from it:

"I don't want to disrespect any of the players we have on our team, and it kind of p***es me off, and some of the other players, that that's what we all talk about."

Aaron Glenn made it clear that he wants to focus on the future of the Jets and that apparently doesn't invololve Aaron Rodgers in any way. They have yet to announce their plans for the quarterback position this year, but it should be one of their top priorities.

The Jets currently own the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it's possible they target an incoming rookie, such as Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, to join veteran Tyrod Taylor on their roster. Whatever their plan is, it's not Rodgers, regardless of this being a controversial decision around the franchise.

Aaron Glenn addresses Quinnen Williams' response to Aaron Rodgers exit

Aaron Glenn

Quinnen Williams went on his personal X account to share his opinion of the New York Jets moving on from Aaron Rodgers. He didn't seem pleased with the idea and indicated that he believes it will result in a rebuilding year.

Aaron Glenn was asked about this during his recent appearance at the 2025 NFL Combine. He warned Williams and the rest of the team that this may just be the first of a series of difficult decisions he plans to make:

"This is not going to be the last decision I make that's going to upset some people, and that's OK. But as men, we talk about it. We make sure we keep it in house, and that's what we're going to continue to do. I understand the reaction of the players, but I will say that every decision we make is to win and to win now."

Glenn insisted that the Jets are not focusing on a long-term rebuild, but instead to compete immediately starting with the 2025 NFL season. He apparently doesn't think Rodgers can help them do that.

