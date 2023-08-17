Aaron Rodgers appears to be in a good place as the New York Jets quarterback as he and Sauce Gardner have been getting along well. With the pair developing a strong connection on and off the field, they have a new handshake.

The pair's handshake involves what looks like smoking something, and many assume that it has something to do with Rodgers' liking of Ayahuasca.

But recently while doing the handshake, they appear to have passed it to a Jets water girl, and fans have gone crazy.

Of course, Rodgers, for many, is a different kind of person. He likes what he likes, and some don't like how he is, not that he cares.

Once fans caught a glimpse of Rodgers and Gardner passing their handshake to a Jets water girl, one fan wrote that Rodgers needs to be suspended:

"Very inappropriate but not surprised. Rodgers needs to be suspended."

Others gave their thoughts on Aaron Rodgers and Gardner including the water girl in their handshake.

Aaron Rodgers and Jets aiming for Super Bowl in 2023

The Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers for one reason and one reason only: to win a Super Bowl. With a team that many believe was a quarterback away, adding Rodgers puts the Jets right into the Super Bowl sweet spot for some.

Of course, with the nature of the NFL, nothing is a certainty, but the Jets have quite the roster. They have both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year on their roster as well as a top defense.

Rodgers was added to take advantage of Garrett Wilson and others on offense, and suddenly, the Jets are one of the better teams in the AFC.

Getting out of their division will be tough, though, as both the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are loaded with talent as well.

But for Aaron Rodgers, he is the key to the Jets' success this season. If he is to be the one who hoists the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season, his legacy will be forever cemented as one of the game's greats.