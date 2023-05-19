As Aaron Rodgers is aware, Tom Brady is retired and many fans had thought they came to terms with it, but in the former quarterback's latest sighting, he truly acted the part. Peter Schrager revealed a video of the quarterback at a lunch with various young incoming rookies where he gave them advice in an Obi-Wan Kenobi or Mr. Miyagi way, speaking about his own past.

In return, fans place the retired quarterback on the highest of pedastals while at least one fan took a crane kick at Aaron Rodgers. Here's how the fans put their reaction:

In the video, the former quarterback explained why one's draft stock doesn't truly matter in the grand scheme of things. He pointed to himself, a sixth-round draft pick, as an example. In other words, it's not how the rookies start. It's how they finish. Here's how the quarterback put it:

"Going in the second round, in the end, that's not really that big of a deal. Going first overall, in the end, it's not a big deal. It's great. You got opportunity, you're probably gonna be paid more than anyone for a time period."

He continued, explaining his own mindset:

"I was drafted at 199, I just outlasted everybody. There's another 'me' back there. So how do I keep my edge on everybody? I had to keep working. I didn't go, 'Hey, I'm good. I won three Super Bowls. I'm good.'"

Of course, that said, the quarterback did eventually say, "I'm good" when he decided to step away from the game earlier this season. Put simply, many older folks would argue that it's about getting to the point where walking away won't wreck them with guilt about leaving something on the field.

A peek into Aaron Rodgers' conspiracy theories

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

By continuing to play, Aaron Rodgers has tacitly admitted that he still hasn't reached the point that No. 12 did earlier this year. However, while he has continued to grind away on the field, he's also continued to fan the flames of insurrection.

Rodgers' most infamous conspiracy theory of the modern era is in regards to 9/11. His former backup quarterback, Deshone Kizer, revealed that the quarterback had asked him if he believed in the most public breach of national security since Pearl Harbor. Of course, now that he plays in the city of the disaster, he can see Ground Zero for himself.

Rodgers also didn't believe in the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic that wrecked the country's economy in several sectors and upended the workforce to kick of the 2020s. As such, he elected to skip the vaccination line and instead duped the media into believing that he had been vaccinated by using the word "immunized" in its place by using alternative treatments.

