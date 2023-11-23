Jets vs Dolphins weather report: What's in store for Week 12's Black Friday AFC showdown?

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are set to square off in the first Black Friday NFL game ever. The NFL almost never plays games on Friday, so fans of the league, and especially fans of the Jets and Dolphins are in for an early Christmas present. However, with the league entering the final third of its year, the weather becomes a weekly factor for games in the north.

With the game taking place within a relatively short drive of the Canadian border, weather can run the gamut on the wrong side of Thanksgiving. Will it be an inconsequential weather report or will the game's look and feel be completely altered? Here's a look.

Mild weather expected for Jets-Dolphins showdown

Breece Hall at Los Angeles Chargers v New York Jets

Put simply, Breece Hall and Tyreek Hill lucked out with the game expected to take place in a relatively football-friendly environment, per Weather.com. There will be no snow or even rain. Dolphins and Jets players mostly won't need to combat the sun on kickoff and punt returns as it is set to be somewhere between partly and mostly cloudy.

The biggest obstacle will be the wind. While it is far from the infamous wind storm in Buffalo that took place during the Patriots-Bills contest, wind could prove to be a tiny factor.

The wind is supposed to top out at 10 miles per hour, which is a bit more breezy than perfect for field goal kickers Jason Sanders and Greg Zuerlein, as it can push the ball just a touch, but ultimately is no excuse for missing a field goal.

In the same way, it can affect ball flight just a touch on a deep pass 50 yards downfield, but it is no excuse for a quarterback to miss a pass or a receiver to drop a reception.

It also won't exactly end up being the coldest game of the year for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. The temperature around kickoff will be about 48 degrees Fahrenheit and is not expected to dip below 40 until after the game. That said, the breeze is likely to make it feel colder.

The odds of precipitation during the contest hover between zero and one percent as well. If there is any precipitation, it will be in the form of rain.