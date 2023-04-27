On Monday evening, the New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers as their QB. Following multiple rumors, the Jets finally landed the QB, who will be starting a new chapter of his career with the Jets.
Furthermore, a lucrative contract warrants for for more contract negotiations. As per reports, Rodgers has recrunstructed his contract in a way that suits the Jets. Following the new adjustments, the Jets won't have to make further moves so they can stay under their salary cap.
Rodgers ended up converting his $58.3 million option bonus (for 2023) into his base salary for 2024. Of course, it means Rodgers will earn the requried $1.165 million for the 2023 season.
Fans, however, are unimpressed with the recent contract changes. As per one user, the Jets cap is 'fake'.
Others had legit questions about the contract situation, especially if Rodgers decides to retire after the season comes to an end. Playing his 19th NFL season, Rodgers has often spoken about retiring vs. playing. Considering the contract, one can expect Rodgers to return for at least one more season.
Others observed that it could eventually be a bad contract for the Jets. When Rodgers retired, the team might be left with a dead cap number, which they'll have to work with despite restructuring.
Ultimately, the Jets are looking at one end goal with Aaron Rodgers on board: a Super Bowl win.
Aaron Rodgers wanted to play for a team that wins it all
Despite the constant rumors, Rodgers always seemed convinced about signing with the Jets.
During their press conference this week, QB spoke about the Jets' performances and his decision to leave the Green Bay Packers:
"They smoked us last year. I’m an old guy, so I want to be a part of a team that can win at all. I believe this is a place where we can get that done.”
He mentioned Nathaniel Hackett, and how the coach made Jets appealing to him. Furthermore, Rodgers praised Robert Saleh, on how he carries himself.
The question, however, lies with Rodgers' performance. With a new team and players, he will have to step back into form as the season approaches. Rodgers and the Packers struggled to perform last season, giving rise to retirement rumors as the season went by.
