On Monday evening, the New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers as their QB. Following multiple rumors, the Jets finally landed the QB, who will be starting a new chapter of his career with the Jets.

Furthermore, a lucrative contract warrants for for more contract negotiations. As per reports, Rodgers has recrunstructed his contract in a way that suits the Jets. Following the new adjustments, the Jets won't have to make further moves so they can stay under their salary cap.

Rodgers ended up converting his $58.3 million option bonus (for 2023) into his base salary for 2024. Of course, it means Rodgers will earn the requried $1.165 million for the 2023 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans, however, are unimpressed with the recent contract changes. As per one user, the Jets cap is 'fake'.

cabrón james @_DP3L Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN It appears the Packers converted Aaron Rodgers' $58.3M 2023 option bonus into 2024 salary, which means he's scheduled to make $1.165M this year and $107.55M next year. So he'd only count $1.165M against the Jets' cap this year, and obviously they'll restructure next year. It appears the Packers converted Aaron Rodgers' $58.3M 2023 option bonus into 2024 salary, which means he's scheduled to make $1.165M this year and $107.55M next year. So he'd only count $1.165M against the Jets' cap this year, and obviously they'll restructure next year. The nfl salary cap is so fake. I never wanna hear a salary cap argument for not paying a player ever again. twitter.com/dangrazianoesp… The nfl salary cap is so fake. I never wanna hear a salary cap argument for not paying a player ever again. twitter.com/dangrazianoesp…

Zack @Tua_Better1 @DanGrazianoESPN @AdamSchefter Yikes gonna be paying multiple years when he retires @DanGrazianoESPN @AdamSchefter Yikes gonna be paying multiple years when he retires

Apple Ridge Something @AppleRidgeGuy @DanGrazianoESPN Feels like maybe there is something wrong with the salary cap rules @DanGrazianoESPN Feels like maybe there is something wrong with the salary cap rules

bjd8402 @holedout84 @DanGrazianoESPN What happens if Rodgers retires at the end of the season? @DanGrazianoESPN What happens if Rodgers retires at the end of the season?

Others had legit questions about the contract situation, especially if Rodgers decides to retire after the season comes to an end. Playing his 19th NFL season, Rodgers has often spoken about retiring vs. playing. Considering the contract, one can expect Rodgers to return for at least one more season.

Matt Robertson @MattH806 @DanGrazianoESPN This will end up being a bad contract for the Jets going forward. They can rework it all they want, and push it down the road, but eventually he will retire and they’ll most likely have a big dead cap number. This is what the packers just went through. @DanGrazianoESPN This will end up being a bad contract for the Jets going forward. They can rework it all they want, and push it down the road, but eventually he will retire and they’ll most likely have a big dead cap number. This is what the packers just went through.

Others observed that it could eventually be a bad contract for the Jets. When Rodgers retired, the team might be left with a dead cap number, which they'll have to work with despite restructuring.

P. Harrell @pr_harrell twitter.com/dangrazianoesp… Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN It appears the Packers converted Aaron Rodgers' $58.3M 2023 option bonus into 2024 salary, which means he's scheduled to make $1.165M this year and $107.55M next year. So he'd only count $1.165M against the Jets' cap this year, and obviously they'll restructure next year. It appears the Packers converted Aaron Rodgers' $58.3M 2023 option bonus into 2024 salary, which means he's scheduled to make $1.165M this year and $107.55M next year. So he'd only count $1.165M against the Jets' cap this year, and obviously they'll restructure next year. You see how they be making these cap moves @_RoughHouse You see how they be making these cap moves @_RoughHouse ? twitter.com/dangrazianoesp…

Mike Tire @MikeFitzTire Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN It appears the Packers converted Aaron Rodgers' $58.3M 2023 option bonus into 2024 salary, which means he's scheduled to make $1.165M this year and $107.55M next year. So he'd only count $1.165M against the Jets' cap this year, and obviously they'll restructure next year. It appears the Packers converted Aaron Rodgers' $58.3M 2023 option bonus into 2024 salary, which means he's scheduled to make $1.165M this year and $107.55M next year. So he'd only count $1.165M against the Jets' cap this year, and obviously they'll restructure next year. The salary cap is so fake twitter.com/dangrazianoesp… The salary cap is so fake twitter.com/dangrazianoesp…

Jay Philips @JayPhilips1075 Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN It appears the Packers converted Aaron Rodgers' $58.3M 2023 option bonus into 2024 salary, which means he's scheduled to make $1.165M this year and $107.55M next year. So he'd only count $1.165M against the Jets' cap this year, and obviously they'll restructure next year. It appears the Packers converted Aaron Rodgers' $58.3M 2023 option bonus into 2024 salary, which means he's scheduled to make $1.165M this year and $107.55M next year. So he'd only count $1.165M against the Jets' cap this year, and obviously they'll restructure next year. This is how I ALWAYS win in Monopoly...I restructure before the next game. twitter.com/DanGrazianoESP… This is how I ALWAYS win in Monopoly...I restructure before the next game. twitter.com/DanGrazianoESP…

Ultimately, the Jets are looking at one end goal with Aaron Rodgers on board: a Super Bowl win.

Aaron Rodgers wanted to play for a team that wins it all

Despite the constant rumors, Rodgers always seemed convinced about signing with the Jets.

During their press conference this week, QB spoke about the Jets' performances and his decision to leave the Green Bay Packers:

"They smoked us last year. I’m an old guy, so I want to be a part of a team that can win at all. I believe this is a place where we can get that done.”

He mentioned Nathaniel Hackett, and how the coach made Jets appealing to him. Furthermore, Rodgers praised Robert Saleh, on how he carries himself.

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The question, however, lies with Rodgers' performance. With a new team and players, he will have to step back into form as the season approaches. Rodgers and the Packers struggled to perform last season, giving rise to retirement rumors as the season went by.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes