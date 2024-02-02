Jim Harbaugh is making the transition from coaching college football back to the NFL. He was recently hired by the Los Angeles Chargers to become their new head coach.

Harbaugh jumped back into the NFL after winning his first and only NCAA National Championship, and is now looking to win a Super Bowl.

With the 2024 NFL Draft just two months away, Jim Harbaugh made a very bold prediction on what's going to happen in the draft. Appearing on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd, Harbaugh said that his Michigan's JJ McCarthy will be the first quarterback taken in the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Arm-talent, athleticism, it-factor, winning with numbing repetition. Don't be surprised if, when, he's the number one quarterback of the board," Harbuagh said ."That's my prediction right now."

"When people get a load of JJ and how we he can throw the ball, how he spins it, his athleticism, his intelligence, he's got it, the compeittivenss that he has.. that's an early predicition for the 2024 NFL Draft."

Expand Tweet

While McCarthy very likely won't be the first overall quarterback taken, it isn't a surprise to hear Harbaugh talk up his quarterback. This could be an effort to help raise his hype up leading up to the draft.

NFL fans react to Jim Harbaugh predicting that JJ McCarthy to get drafted before Caleb Williams

While Jim Harbaugh thinks there's a chance McCarthy could be the first quarterback taken, college football fans on social media seem to disagree. Many think Harbaugh's biased opinion played a factor in his bold take.

Here' how fans on social media reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who are the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft? Featuring JJ McCarthy and Caleb Williams

Michael Penix Jr. during 2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington

JJ McCarthy is viewed as a top-10 quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, but there are many other talented quarterbacks in this year's class.

Yes, McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to an undefeated 15-0 record while winning the National Championship. But there are other quarterbacks such as Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Caleb Williams, Jordan Travis, Taulia Tagovailoa, Joe Milton, and Spencer Rattler.

While it's early on, most have McCarthy pegged as a second-third round draft pick. He could improve his stock beofre the draft, but it is very unlikely he will be the first QB off the board.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jim Harbuagh, the Herd with Colin Cowherd, and H/T Sportskeeda