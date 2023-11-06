Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is usually not one to act like the youth, but he certainly did after the team won 27-13 at the Carolina Panthers.

The team had been overwhelmed by struggles, from running back Jonathan Taylor's contract holdout to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson's season-ending shoulder surgery, but on Sunday they held firm thanks to the defense, which intercepted Bryce Young thrice and put 4 sacks on him.

In the locker room, video emerged of Irsay dancing to Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares", and the fandon could not help but laugh:

Gardner Minshew, who is completing the season in Richardson's stead, had just a single touchdown pass - to Taylor. However, cornerback Kenny Moore II was the star of the show, returning two interceptions for touchdowns - the first player in franchise history to do so. Linebacker Segun Olubi was responsible for the third pick, while kicker Matt Gay hit two field goals in the second quarter.