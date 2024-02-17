Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was suspended by the NFL today.

Garoppolo will be suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter broke the news earlier this morning.

"Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, league sources told ESPN. The policy violation is related to him using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption, per sources."

NFL fans react to Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended by the NFL for violating the PED policy

NFL fans were flaming Jimmy Garoppolo on social media for getting caught and being suspended for two games for violating the league's PED policy.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

What's next for QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

Last season, Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders after becoming a free agent.

He was viewed as their franchise quarterback upon singing with them and reuniting with then-head coach Josh McDaniels. After a 3-3 start and throwing seven touchdowns to nine interceptions, Las Vegas benched Garoppolo upon firing McDaniels.

Adam Schefter also reported that Las Vegas is expected to release Garoppolo before the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March, freeing up $11.25 million in cap space.

"The Raiders are expected to release Jimmy Garoppolo before the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March, when he would earn an $11.25 million roster bonus, per sources."

Garoppolo will enter his 11th NFL season this year if he decides to keep playing and could join a fourth team.

In his career, he has thrown for 15,494 yards, 94 touchdowns, 51 interceptions, and has added seven rushing touchdowns.

