The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 2 matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills with a 1-0 record as the Bills entered today with an 0-1 record. After today's contest, both teams will wind up entering Week 3 with a 1-1 record.

The Bills have dominated in all facets of the game. Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled in today's game. He completed 16-out-of-24 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown, and a pair of interceptions.

Wide receiver Davante Adams recorded six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. The Bills had a strong performance by Allen who threw for three touchdowns.

NFL fans react to Jimmy Garoppolo throwing multiple interceptions vs. the Buffalo Bills

With Las Vegas and Jimmy Garoppolo struggling against the Buffalo Bills, many fans have expressed their frustration on social media. Some fans think Davante Adams deserves better while others are pointing out that they aren't surprised with Garoppolo's inconsistent and mediocre play.

The Buffalo Bills have bounced back in Week 2 after their loss to the New York Jets

Josh Allen during Las Vegas Raiders v Buffalo Bills

While things aren't going right for Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders, it has been better for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills were upset last Monday night vs. the New York Jets as they were stunned in overtime. Many were very surprised that they lost because they basically played without Aaron Rodgers the entire game as he tore his Achilles on his fourth offensive play.

The Bills entered today's game vs. the Raiders angry, and they're letting out their anger on Las Vegas. They secured a 38-10 victory, and improved to 1-1.