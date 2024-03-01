JJ McCarthy's review of Broncos and Sean Payton at NFL Combine sparks fan frenzy

J.J. McCarthy is one of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft in Detroit at the end of April. In his final season with the Michigan Wolverines under head coach Jim Harbaugh, he won the college football national championship.

Many around the NFL are wondering which team McCarthy will end up with as he is projected to be a first-round pick by most draft experts.

During an interview at the NFL Combine, he had plenty of praise for the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton, creating speculation that they could potentially select him with their 12th overall pick.

Expand Tweet

Here's what some fans are saying about this situation.

Many fans are intrigued by the idea of J.J. McCarthy going to Denver. The Broncos are projected to be seeking a new quarterback to replace Russell Wilson, who is rumored to potentially be released at some point during the 2024 NFL offseason.

He was benched at the end of last season in favor of Jarrett Stidham, who is not expected to be their long-term starter.

With the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Broncos may have the opportunity to pick McCarthy if they want to.

The top three quarterback prospects, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, are all projected to be selected before then. But the Michigan quarterback could be available when they are on the clock. Based on his recent comments, it seems McCarthy likes this idea.

What did JJ McCarthy say about Sean Payton and the Broncos?

The NFL Combine has already kicked off ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. In addition to the athletic drills that many prospects participate in, they also speak to the media and answer questions during interviews.

According to Brandon Krisztal, J.J. McCarthy had high praise for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos franchise.

McCarthy said:

“I had a great formal interview with all the coaches in there, the GM, the OC, it was just amazing. Coach Payton was great. It would be an honor to play for them. Just a great football town in Denver. Love everything about the city, the state. It would be an honor, honestly."

For what it's worth, McCarthy is most likely to be drafted by either the Denver Broncos or Minnesota Vikings, according to his (+450) odds for both teams at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sean Payton has been known to get the most out of his quarterbacks, so Denver may be one of the most ideal landing spots for McCarthy.