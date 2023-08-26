Joe Burrow fan’s role play stunt with wife going viral has NFL fans trolling Bengals fandom

Joe Burrow scores well with women. Hundreds of women are fans of the starting quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals. But a problem arose when a Bengals fan, in the hopes of 'trying to spice things up' in his marriage, dressed up as the star QB.

An NSFW confession was posted on the subreddit dedicated to the Cincinnati Bengals recently. The confession talked about how a couple has been trying out new activities to keep the spark alive in their marriage as it has gone 'stagnant'.

The Reddit user then continues by saying that while the couple had been exploring spicy things, his wife gifted him a Joe Burrow jersey.

"I took that as a hint. I already have blonde hair, so I slicked it back and shaved my beard, threw on the jersey and my full size Bengals replica helmet and got ready to go, I even asked her to call me Joe 'Burr', she hasn't talked to me in 3 days."

Warning: NSFW language

We can all agree that the Reddit user found himself in an unexpected and unusual situation. But what is important to note is that, apart from the confession, other fans' reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter, were also hilarious.

Joe Burrow and Co. were recently seen at FC Cincinnati soccer game

Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals teammates attended an FC Cincinnati soccer game against Inter Miami in the US Open Cup. They were greeted by enthusiastic Cincinnati fans and participated in the ceremonial sword drawing before the game.

The Bengals have the opportunity to bring pride back to the region as the new NFL season begins. Cincinnati has reached the Super Bowl and AFC Championship in the past two seasons but needs to take the final step to win a championship.

Joe and his teammates will be responsible for making that final leap and bringing a trophy back to Cincinnati.

