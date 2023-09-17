Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are enduring a tough start to the 2023 season, and after signing his monster contract, Burrow doesn't look like himself. Part of that could be the calf injury he dealt with toward the end of training camp.

After the 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns last week, which saw Burrow only throw for 82 yards as he completed just 14 of his 31 passes, the Bengals star again looked off as he threw a pick while Cincinnati was in scoring range.

As the Bengals were in field goal range, the Baltimore defense intercepted Burrow at the goal line. And fans gave it to the Bengals quarterback.

One fan posted that Burrow has forgotten how to play football.

"Joey B forgot how to play football."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Joe Burrow's indifferent start to the season.

Joe Burrow will be fine despite rocky start to the season

Every player goes through ups and downs throughout a season. Unfortunately for Burrow, his downtime is happening at the start of the season.

Let's not forget, the Bengals started 0-2 last year, and everyone pointed fingers at Burrow and the organization. But how did the season go? The Bengals went 13-4, winning the AFC North and making it to the AFC Conference Championship vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

So while the walls seem to be closing in on Burrow right now, the young quarterback will be just fine for the 2023 season.

Although starting 0-2 isn't exactly ideal for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, this is what the Bengals will be up against this season.

In the 27-24 loss to the Ravens, Burrow completed 27/41 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.