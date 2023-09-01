Once again, the Cincinnati Bengals are the least valuable team in the NFL, and fans cannot help but laugh.

On Thursday, premier business magazine Forbes released its annual valuations of NFL teams. Once again, the Dallas Cowboys, despite their 28-year title drought, still stand tall over the rest of the league, registering $9 billion.

Second are the New England Patriots, at $7 billion. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders, whom Josh Harris purchased from the embattled Dan Snyder during the offseason, are eighth at $6.05 billion.

The Bengals, however, are only worth $3.5 billion, almost a third of the Cowboys' value. The NFL's X community decided to mock the fact:

Who owns the Cincinnati Bengals?

When people think of NFL team owners, they think of highly valuable winners like the Cowboys' Jerry Jones and the Patriots' Robert Kraft, or highly-derided figures like Snyder or the Miami Dolphins' Steve Ross, who entered himself into the halls of notoriety after it was revealed that had been offering former head coach Brian Flores incentives for losing games.

But the Cincinnati Bengals' owner, Mike Brown, has been a mostly-anonymous figure in the world of football. The son of team co-founder Paul Brown, he initially played quarterback at Dartmouth College of the Ivy League before following his father to the business side of the sport.

His first job with the Bengals was as assistant general manager, which he held for 23 seasons. After Paul died in 1991, Brown inherited the team, and in his first act as owner, fired head coach Sam Wyche.

By 1993, the Bengals were in danger of relocation thanks to poor performances from Wyche's successor Dave Shula and the obsolescence of Riverfront Stadium. Brown got to work lobbying for a new home field, which eventually became Paycor Stadium (initially named after his father).

His ownership has since then been marked by the longest postseason losing streak in North American sports - seven between 2005 and 2015, all under former head coach Marvin Lewis. That drought would not end until 2021, when the team reached (and lost) Super Bowl LVI against the Rams with current quarterback-head coach tandem Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor.

