CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans have been a big surprise this season, and against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, some thought they would struggle.

With Stroud already coming into his own as an NFL starter this season, Burrow and the Bengals are just starting to hit their stride, with many thinking they are the team to beat in the AFC.

However, in the first half against the Bengals, Stroud and the Texans are giving everything they have. The rookie quarterback has done well throughout the first half of the season, and it appears that Stroud is still doing well against the Bengals' feared defense.

Fans have ripped the Bengals, with one saying they are getting picked apart by a rookie.

"Bengals getting picked apart by a rookie qb. Of course."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the Bengals' defense against Stroud.

With the Texans sitting at a surprising 4-4, many felt a loss to the Bengals was a foregone conclusion, but Stroud and Houston led Cincinnati 10-7 at halftime.

CJ Stroud had a superb first half against the Bengals

Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Coming off a 470-yard, five-touchdown game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stroud picked up where he left off last week as, in the first half, he was doing as he pleased.

The Texans offense racked up 273 total yards of offense, and while they lost two fumbles, Stroud was impressive.

He completed 13 of his 21 passes for 198 yards and a score, bringing his season total to 15 touchdowns and only one interception.

Entering the game, Stroud, for some, was already the odds-on Offensive Rookie of the Year winner, and his first half against the Bengals likely only solidified that.

He might only be a rookie, but CJ Stroud is showing the NFL world why the Texans chose to select him in the draft.